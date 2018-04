Here are our gigs inSat. 5th: Left Bank Bar, The Parade, Kilkenny. Start 4.00 p.m. Adm. free.Sat. 5th: Billy Byrne's Bar, John St. Kilkenny. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free.Sun. 6th: Ring of Kerry Hotel, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry. Doors 11.00 p.m. Adm. €15We’re playing a number of festivals in. Here’s a synopsis:-Ireland Biker Festival, Killarney, Co. Kerry: Fri. 1stEnniscorthy Roots Festival, Co. Wexford: Sat. 2nd, Sun. 3rdStrings & Things Festival, Clashmore, Co. Waterford: Sun. 3rdMichael Dwyer Festival, Allihies, Co. Cork: Fri. 8thIrish Bayrisch Festival, Munich, Germany: Weekend starting Wed. 13thDunfanaghy BAND Festival, Co. Donegal: Weekend starting Fri. 22ndDates, venues, times, etc. for some of these gigs are already available on this link . As soon as details for the others are confirmed we will update the site.Regards,Ray & TTP

Labels: Bands, Blues, Cajun, Dance, Festivals, Venues