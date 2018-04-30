Two Time Polka: gigs in May and June 2018
Two Time Polka announces:
Here are our gigs in May:
Kilkenny Roots Festival
Sat. 5th: Left Bank Bar, The Parade, Kilkenny. Start 4.00 p.m. Adm. free.
Sat. 5th: Billy Byrne's Bar, John St. Kilkenny. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free.
Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Festival
Sun. 6th: Ring of Kerry Hotel, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry. Doors 11.00 p.m. Adm. €15
We’re playing a number of festivals in June. Here’s a synopsis:-
Ireland Biker Festival, Killarney, Co. Kerry: Fri. 1st
Enniscorthy Roots Festival, Co. Wexford: Sat. 2nd, Sun. 3rd
Strings & Things Festival, Clashmore, Co. Waterford: Sun. 3rd
Michael Dwyer Festival, Allihies, Co. Cork: Fri. 8th
Irish Bayrisch Festival, Munich, Germany: Weekend starting Wed. 13th
Dunfanaghy BAND Festival, Co. Donegal: Weekend starting Fri. 22nd
Dates, venues, times, etc. for some of these gigs are already available on this link. As soon as details for the others are confirmed we will update the site.
Regards,
Ray & TTP
