The IBMM rebranded
two weeks ago, the BIB carried an item on the scheduled opening (18-20 Oct. 2018) of the impressive new premises of the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro, KY. It has now been announced that the Museum will indeed be reopening - but not as the International Bluegrass Music Museum. The institution will (as shown in the artist's impression below) be known as the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and also as the International Bluegrass Music Center.
Chris Joslin, the executive director, explains that this is a new branding, not just a name change - though it reflects the fact that the IBMM has always been the home of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. 'Much like the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, we are the worldwide destination for our genre, bluegrass music.'
