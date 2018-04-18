Sheesham, Lotus & Son (CAN) in Ireland, 19-21 Apr. 2018
Thanks to Derek Copley of Old Time Music Dublin for the news that 'Canadian madcap old time trio [his words] Sheesham, Lotus & Son begin a mini tour around Ireland, starting Thursday 19 April in Dublin, before heading to Cork and then Sligo.'
Sheesham, Lotus & Son, 'the new kings of old time' (their words), consist of Sheesham Crow, Lotus Wight, and 'Son' Sanderson. They describe their Ontario-based band (also on Facebook) as a 'Ragtime High Stepping Good Time Music, Vaudevillian Music Hall Minstrel Medicine Show'. They are now on a European tour, and have played seven shows in the Netherlands and Belgium. Their shows in Ireland are:
Thurs. 19th Apr.: Marrowbone Bookstore, Dublin, 7.00 p.m.; Sin E, Ormond Quay, Dublin, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 20th: Levis Corner House, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
Sat. 21st: Shoot the Crows, Sligo town, 6.00 p.m.; The Strand Bar, Strandhill, Co. Sligo, 10.00 p.m.
They will then continue to play thirteen shows in Britain.
