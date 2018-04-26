Old-time musicians (USA) visiting Ireland 9-18 May 2018
Thanks to Andrew Lambert, co-organiser of www.irisholdtime.com, who passes on this message from Rick Carlson and Kristie Lovett of the Stony Brook Friends of Old-Time Music in New Jersey:
We are two old-time musicians (fiddle and mando) visiting Ireland for the first time. We would love to be able to attend an old-time jam or two. We will be there from May 9th till the 18th. Any information on some jams would be great.
Andrew has already supplied some information on known regular old-time sessions, but if you know of a good old-time jam (or are thinking of arranging a special get-together) you can make direct contact with Rick by e-mail.
