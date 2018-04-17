Mules & Men warm up for Cahersiveen
Mules & Men (above, l-r: Mark Corry, double bass, vocals; Luke Coffey, banjo, vocals; John Denby, mandolin, vocals; Lily Sheehan, guitar, vocals) spent the first weekend this month in Co. Roscommon, playing at Ballaghaderreen on 6 Apr. and Boyle on 7 Apr. This coming weekend they'll be playing at the Horseman's Inn, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, on 21 Apr. and the Harbour Bar, Bray, Co. Wicklow, on 22 Apr. Over the May bank holiday they form the active bluegrass ingredient of the 5th Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend, whose programme states:
We had some of these guys here before as the New Breadwinners... Well I've been asked about their return and we are delighted that they are coming back to town as Mules and Men. We are talking about serious talent here folks... just come and hear them for yourselves.
