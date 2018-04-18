Molly Tuttle's new guitar - coming to Ireland?
L-r: Rachel Baiman, Molly Tuttle
At the end of next week the multi-talented, award-winning Molly Tuttle (USA), together with fiddler Rachel Baiman (USA), will begin a two-week tour of these islands. In 2017 Molly was IBMA's Guitar Player of the Year (not to mention her abilities on other instruments), and two of the shows on the tour are already sold out - including the 4.00-5.15 p.m. performance on Monday 7 May in Cleere's Bar & Theatre, Kilkenny city, part of this year's Kilkenny Roots Festival.
It is not known whether she'll be bringing her new sunburst dreadnaught guitar built by Preston Thompson of Oregon; but you can see and hear it in two videos John Lawless has put on Bluegrass Today: one made at home, where she picks 'Billy in the low ground', and one in which she plays 'Dry and dusty' while Preston Thompson tells what went into the making of this guitar. Shows by Molly Tuttle and Rachel Baiman in Ireland are:
Sun. 6th May: JJ Harlow's, The Square, Roscommon town
Mon. 7th: Cleere's Bar & Theatre, Kilkenny city [SOLD OUT]
Tues. 8th: The Green Room, Black Box, 8.00 p.m. (part of Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival, Belfast)
Labels: Festivals, Guitar, Luthiers, Media, Tours, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home