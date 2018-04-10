Lineup for Dunmore East 2018
Dunmore East Festival in Co. Waterford, for a short update on this year's event (23-6 Aug. 2018). Four US acts are on the bill, together with three from this island and one from the UK, and more are to be announced. The current confirmed lineup is:
Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters (USA)
The Brothers Parker (USA)
Whiskey Deaf (4-piece) (USA)
Demolition String Band (USA)
Pilgrim St
Mons Wheeler Big Band
Custer's Last Band (Paul Nolan)
Bert & Henry (UK)
It's welcome news that Whiskey Deaf are back in a four-piece configuration; the duo version (John Kael, guitar; Annie Staninec, fiddle) were over three years ago (see the BIB for 5 June 2015).
Contact Mick Daly at Crossland Digital Ltd, Westgate Retail Park, Tramore Rd, Waterford city; phone 00353 51 878832.
Labels: Bands, Festivals, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home