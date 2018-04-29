Jimmy Bozeman & the Lazy Pigs (USA/ CZ) in Ireland 3-6 May 2018
Jimmy Bozeman and the Lazy Pigs:
A country, honky-tonk, and western swing band fronted by Jimmy Bozeman, originally from Louisiana and spent many years in Texas. He now lives in Prague (Czech Republic).
His band the Lazy Pigs are also the bluegrass band the Malina Brothers who are also great country and swing players. They were a big hit at the Shannonside Winter Music Festival in Bunratty and Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare. They were then booked for the Mountain Roots Festival in Cahersiveen.
They will be doing two gigs before they play in Cahersiveen next weekend. Here are the details:
Thurs. 3rd May: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m. Tel. 087 792 1771
Fri. 4th: Finn's Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 087 977 8347
Sat. 5th-Sun. 6th: The Mountain Roots Festival, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry.
The band consists of Jimmy Bozeman (guitar, vocals); Pepa Malina (fiddle, whistles, vocals); Svatka Hlávková (string bass, vocals); Tomáš Vokurka (snare drum); and Jakub Racek (electric guitar). More details are on their Facebook and the Mountain Roots Festival website.
