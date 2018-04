A country, honky-tonk, and western swing band fronted by, originally from Louisiana and spent many years in Texas. He now lives in Prague (Czech Republic).His band the Lazy Pigs are also the bluegrass band the Malina Brothers who are also great country and swing players. They were a big hit at the Shannonside Winter Music Festival in Bunratty and Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare. They were then booked for the Mountain Roots Festival in Cahersiveen.They will be doing two gigs before they play in Cahersiveen next weekend. Here are the details:Thurs. 3rd May: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m. Tel. 087 792 1771Fri. 4th: Finn's Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 087 977 8347Sat. 5th-Sun. 6th: The Mountain Roots Festival, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry.

Labels: Country, Visiting bands, Western Swing