I'm With Her (USA) at Belfast (11 May) and Dublin (12 May 2018)
L-r: Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan, Sara Watkins
I'm With Her (Sarah Jarosz, Sara Watkins, and Aoife O'Donovan) will be performing two shows in this island in the course of a European tour that begins on 4 May in Paris and continues through Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands and ends with four shows in Britain. Their Irish appearances are:
Fri. 11th May: Rosemary Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast, 8.00 p.m. (part of Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival)
Sat. 12th: Whelan's, Wexford St., Dublin 2, 8.00 p.m.
Online booking facilities and more information are on I'm With Her's website. Three shows on the tour are already sold out, and five more - including Belfast - carry the warning 'Few tickets left'.
Labels: Europe, Festivals, Tours, Visiting players, Weather. Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home