Good advice from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum
Birthplace of Country Music Museum (BCMM) in Bristol, TN/VA, has just added to its website a useful article by Charlene Baker, 'Band aids: helpful tips for the gigless'. From her experience as a band member, artist manager, booking agent, and festival organiser, she puts forward eleven helpings of detailed advice on presentation, promotion, networking, and other areas that any band needs to bear in mind, ranging all the way from 'Get real' to 'Don't blow it'.
The BCMM also sends a reminder of its special exhibition of photos from the song-collecting trip by Cecil Sharp and Maud Karpeles in Appalachia a century ago. This exhibition began on St Patrick's day and will run to 31 May. For a UK event commemorating the trip, see here.
Labels: Bands, Commemoration, Media, Museum
