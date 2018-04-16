Fretboard Journal no. 41
Fretboard Journal magazine, like all its predecessors, is a treasure house for anyone who likes to know about stringed instruments and the people who make and play them. The most directly bluegrass-related item in this issue is Nick Monnin's article on Don MacRostie, whose Red Diamond mandolins are based on years of study of outstanding Lloyd Loar instruments, including those owned by David Grisman, Bobby Osborne, John Reischman, Herschel Sizemore, and Ricky Skaggs. Other features include a harp-guitar that may have been made by Orville Gibson.
Labels: Instruments, Luthiers, Mandolin, Media
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home