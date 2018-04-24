Ferguson, Henry, & Henry tour, 5-14 July 2018: full dates
Colin (left) and Gary on an earlier tour
Following the BIB post of 10 March, singer/songwriter Gary Ferguson (USA) announces that the schedule is now complete for his twelfth tour in Ireland this coming July. He will be joined by Belfast dobro maestro Colin Henry, who has been his musical partner on five previous tours, and Colin's son James (photo below) on 5-string banjo. More information, including photos and ample bio details, are here. The full dates for the tour are:
Thurs. 5th July: Sunflower Folk Club, Belfast; £5.00; doors 8.30 p.m., show 9.00
Fri. 6th: Moy River Folk Club house concert, Cloonacool, Co. Sligo; bookings 071 9121902; €20 (includes complimentary beer/wine and supper!)
Sat. 7th: Mullarkeys, Clifden, Co. Galway
Sun. 8th: Tech Amergin Arts Centre, Waterville, Co. Kerry; 8.00 p.m.; €15 / €12; prebooking essential, 066 9478956/ e-mail
Mon. 9th: The Record Break, Lower Market St. Carpark, Ennis, Co. Clare, 8.00 p.m.; +353 65 670 6817; €15
Tues. 10th: Private party, Westport, Co. Mayo
Wed. 11th: Roots Room, Sligo town, +353 87 274 5389
Thurs. 12th: Sessions in the House, Castledawson, Co. Londonderry; recording session
Fri. 13th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; 8.30 p.m., +44 7747 120659
Sat. 14th: 3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree, GAA Centre, Athy, Co. Kildare
|James Henry
