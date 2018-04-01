East of Monroe (USA): tour less than a week away
L-r: Wally Hughes, Billy Budd, Terry Wittenberg, Gary Alan Ferguson, Lisa Kay Howard, Jackie Frost
A week from now East of Monroe (Facebook), will have begun their debut tour of Ireland. Three of the band's members have already been here in different circumstances - Gary Alan Ferguson together with Gary Gene Ferguson (who'll be touring in July with Colin and James Henry), and Lisa Kay Howard and Wally Hughes last year with Brooksie Wells - and they're all looking forward to renewing their acquaintances with people and country. Lisa Kay has some particularly nice things to say about Irish audiences.
Thanks to Maggie Rainwater, East of Monroe's publicist and social media manager, for the press release for the tour, which has also been featured on Bluegrass Today, with quotes from the band members. Maggie herself is a singer, guitarist - and granddaughter of Jody Rainwater, the bass player, bass singer, comedian, and booking agent for Flatt & Scruggs from 1949 to 1952. She is also the daughter of Billy Budd, bass player in East of Monroe. The press release adds:
The band encourages everyone to follow along with the trip on their website, Facebook, and Instagram, where they will be sharing frequent updates.
East of Monroe's full schedule is:
Fri. 6th Apr.: Private engagement
Sat. 7th: Moy River B&B Folk Club, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo, 8.00 p.m. (tickets on 071 9121902)
Sun. 8th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.
Mon. 9th-Wed. 11th: Off (sightseeing)
Thurs. 12th: Matt Molloy's Acoustic Yard, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 13th: St John’s Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.
Sat. 14th: Rockies GAA Club, Church Rd, Blackrock, Cork city, 9.00 p.m.
Terry, Gary, Billy, Lisa Kay, Jackie, Wally
