A week from now East of Monroe Facebook ), will have begun their debut tour of Ireland. Three of the band's members have already been here in different circumstances -together with Gary Gene Ferguson (who'll be touring in July withand), andandlast year with Brooksie Wells - and they're all looking forward to renewing their acquaintances with people and country. Lisa Kay has some particularly nice things to say about Irish audiences.Thanks to Maggie Rainwater , East of Monroe's publicist and social media manager, for the press release for the tour, which has also been featured on Bluegrass Today , with quotes from the band members. Maggie herself is a singer, guitarist - and granddaughter of, the bass player, bass singer, comedian, and booking agent forfrom 1949 to 1952. She is also the daughter of, bass player in East of Monroe. The press release adds: East of Monroe 's full schedule is:Fri. 6th Apr.: Private engagementSat. 7th: Moy River B&B Folk Club, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo, 8.00 p.m. (Sun. 8th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.Mon. 9th-Wed. 11th: Off (sightseeing)Thurs. 12th: Matt Molloy's Acoustic Yard, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m.Fri. 13th: St John’s Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.Sat. 14th: Rockies GAA Club, Church Rd, Blackrock, Cork city, 9.00 p.m.

