East of Monroe (USA) settling in to Ireland (UPDATE)
East of Monroe have begun the chronicle of their current tour in Ireland. The first instalment to appear on Bluegrass Today was sent on Sunday, when their first two shows had clearly gone off very enjoyably and they were about to play the Red Room in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone. The Red Room reported yesterday:
A big thank you to East of Monroe, last night's Virginia/Maryland based bluegrass band, for a fabulous night in the barn. I think everyone who turned out will be eagerly awaiting a return trip!
Five photos from that evening (including the one above) are on the Red Room's Facebook, and two videos from earlier in the tour are on the Bluegrass Today feature, where there are also links to the band's posts on Instagram and Twitter. East of Monroe write:
We were struck immediately by how warm, welcoming, and attentive everyone is over here – and this has continued throughout our trip so far! Our event hosts, along with the crowds, have just been wonderful.
STOP PRESS: Thanks to Aran Sheehan for the news that the Dublin Bluegrass Jam at Sin E on Ormond Quay tonight may be augmented by members of East of Monroe relaxing.
