East of Monroe back in the USA
East of Monroe's account of their tour in Ireland (the concluding show was last Saturday) is now on Bluegrass Today, and reproduced from there on their Facebook. It includes videos and photos from the second (post-Dublin) half of the tour, with their promise that many more photos will be appearing on their Instagram. It's good to see how good a time they've clearly had over here, and they write that 'we all agreed that our favorite part of this tour has been the people!'
Find out more by reading the instalment, and keep up with East of Monroe on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.
