Dick Spottswood, The Blue Sky Boys
Richard Thompson on Bluegrass Today gives a helpful preview and general description of The Blue Sky Boys by Dick Spottswood. The book, published on 15 March by the University Press of Mississippi, is an in-depth study of the life and work of one of the leading 'brother duets' of early country music, who were an important influence on the emerging genre of bluegrass and also on the revivers of old-time music.
The Blue Sky Boys belonged to the generations for whom music was an alternative to work on the farm, in the mine, or in the cotton mill. Dick Spottswood is a musicologist, historian, online broadcaster, a founder of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine, and one of its most constant contributors.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home