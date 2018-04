David Davis, Robert Montgomery, Marty Hays

*

Thanks to(who knows the BIB likes old-time music) for his Bluegrass Today feature on, the new album by David Davis & the Warrior River Boys . As the title implies, it consists of songs recorded by Charlie Poole (1892-1931). Of special interest is the part played byof Rounder Records, who heard the band's 2005 recording of 'Milwaukee blues' and suggested that Davis record an album of Charlie's songs - though it took time for the suggestion to bear fruit. A video recording last month of the band performing the same song can be seen on the BT feature and on YouTube A propos of nothing in particular, here 's a video of 'Milwaukee blues' by the Carolina Chocolate Drops , with's very nice

Labels: Banjo, CDs, Old-time, Record companies