David Davis tribute to Charlie Poole
David Davis, Robert Montgomery, Marty Hays
Thanks to Richard Thompson (who knows the BIB likes old-time music) for his Bluegrass Today feature on Didn't he ramble, the new album by David Davis & the Warrior River Boys. As the title implies, it consists of songs recorded by Charlie Poole (1892-1931). Of special interest is the part played by Ken Irwin of Rounder Records, who heard the band's 2005 recording of 'Milwaukee blues' and suggested that Davis record an album of Charlie's songs - though it took time for the suggestion to bear fruit. A video recording last month of the band performing the same song can be seen on the BT feature and on YouTube.
*A propos of nothing in particular, here's a video of 'Milwaukee blues' by the Carolina Chocolate Drops, with Dom Flemons's very nice fingerpicking on a 4-string 'plectrum' banjo.
