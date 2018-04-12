Country - and more - at Whelan's in the coming week
Bluegrassers who look for material in modern country music may like to know that Courtney Marie Andrews (USA) will be playing at Whelan's main venue in Dublin 2 on Friday 20 April. Tickets (€19) can be booked online at Whelan's website, where there is also a video. This will be her only show in Ireland in the course of a European tour that takes in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and Britain.
musical tribute to Larry Roddy. Their website says:
Join us to celebrate renowned Irish promoter Larry Roddy on what would have been his 70th birthday. There’s a feast of musicians playing with all proceeds going to the Dublin Simon Community.
The artists taking part include I Draw Slow, Mick Hanly, Kevin Conneff, Paul Kelly, Frankie Lane, John Murphy, Niall Toner, John Spillane, Roy Thompson, Clive Barnes, Niamh Parsons and Caoimhe Hogarty. Tickets are €15. And the following night (Tues. 17 Apr.) Whelan's present We Banjo 3, the Kings of Celtgrass.
