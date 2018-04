Bluegrassers who look for material in modern country music may like to know that Courtney Marie Andrews (USA) will be playing at Whelan's main venue in Dublin 2 on Friday 20 April. Tickets (€19) can be booked online at Whelan's website, where there is also a video. This will be her only show in Ireland in the course of a European tour that takes in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and Britain.Whelan's are also presenting this coming Monday (16 April) a musical tribute to Larry Roddy . Their website says:The artists taking part includeand. Tickets are €15. And the following night (Tues. 17 Apr.) Whelan's present We Banjo 3 , the Kings of Celtgrass.

