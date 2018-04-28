Buddy Mondlock (USA) in Ireland, 19-27 May 2018
Ballymore Acoustic Gigs (BAG) presents singer/ songwriter Buddy Mondlock at Mick Murphy's, Ballymore Eusrace, Co. Kildare, on Monday 21 May, accompanied by Mike Lindauer on fretless bass guitar and vocals. Doors open at 8.30 p.m., and admission is €12. BAG writes:
Buddy Mondlock and Mike Lindauer are almost as much 'favoured sons' of Ballymore Eustace as the locals themselves, as they have been coming and playing music in the village for twenty years. So it is always a personal pleasure to welcome them back for their (pretty much) annual visit...
Buddy Mondlock's online tour schedule shows their full schedule in Ireland:
Sat. 19th May: The White Horse, West Village, Ballincollig, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.
Sun. 20th: DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin 2, 9.00 p.m.
Mon. 21st: Mick Murphy's Bar, The Square, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, 8.30 p.m.
Fri. 25th: The Co Club, Crean's Bar, The Square, Oldcastle, Co. Meath, 8.30 p.m.
Sun. 27th: Songwriting workshop at IMRO, Copyright House, Pembroke Row, Lower Baggot St., Dublin 2, noon-4.00 p.m.
