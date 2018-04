Thanks tofor the news thatis presenting a Bluegrass Weekend at Bob's Bar , Durrow, Co. Laois, on Saturday 12 May and Sunday 13 May, featuring two bands: the Prairie Jaywalkers (above) from Cork city on Saturday, and Woodbine (below) from Athy, Co. Kildare, on Sunday. Music begins at 9.00 p.m. on both nights, with an 'Early Bird' pickin' session on Sunday afternoon.Bob's Bar (below), beside the River Erkina at the north end of Durrow, is also the focal point for rallies of the traditional 'High Nelly' upright bicycles, and anyone interested in local history should visit its unique museum

