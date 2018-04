Bluegrass and related music at this year's Kilkenny Roots Festival is to be found not on the main stage lineup but on the Smithwick's Music Trail - the gigs in many venues around Kilkenny city.The busiest prospective day for BIB readers is Saturday 5 May, when the Niall Toner Band (above) will be playing at Syd Harkin's at 6.00 p.m. and at the Pembroke Hotel at 10.00 p.m.; Woodbine will be at the Clubhouse at 10.00 p.m.; and Two Time Polka will be at the Left Bank, The Parade, at 4.00 p.m. and Billy Byrne's, John St., at 10.00 p.m.On Sunday 6 May the Needables will be at the Playwright at 2.00 p.m. and the Ormonde Hotel at 10.00 p.m.; Woodbine will be at the Springhill Hotel, also at 10.00 p.m.All the above are free-admission gigs. The Music Trail for Monday includes the 4.00 p.m. ticketed show by Molly Tuttle and Rachel Baiman , but as mentioned on the BIB two days ago, this is

Labels: Bands, Festivals, Gigs, Venues, Visiting players