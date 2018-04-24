Bill Monroe by Tom Ewing: for release in Sept. 2018
Tom Ewing's The Bill Monroe reader was published twelve years ago, and since then his full-scale biography of Bill Monroe has been eagerly awaited. Richard Thompson now brings the welcome news on Bluegrass Today that Ewing's Bill Monroe: the life and music of the Blue Grass Man is scheduled for publication by the University of Illinois Press in September this year, in 656 pages with thirty monochrome photos, at $34.95 in hardback.
For a comprehensive and meticulously accurate picture of the Father of Bluegrass, based on years of personal experience and an encyclopedic knowledge of all manner of other sources, it is unlikely ever to be equalled. More details are on the University of Illinois Press web page and the Bluegrass Today feature.
