Baltimore Fiddle Fair: tickets in demand
All three- and four-day season tickets for this year's Baltimore Fiddle Fair (10-13 May 2018) are now sold out, as are single-day tickets for Thursday 10 May. The 9.00 p.m. Friday concert, featuring Rhiannon Giddens, is now 'standing room only'. Tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday events (including American musicians Stephanie Coleman and Brittany & Natalie Haas), except that seats in the first eight rows for the 9.00 p.m. Saturday concert are sold out.
