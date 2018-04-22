22 April 2018

An extra gig for Sheesham, Lotus & Son, TODAY

An addition is reported to the gig schedule for Sheesham, Lotus & Son that appeared on the BIB on 18 Apr.

Thanks to Alec Somerville for the news that when he saw them perform at Sligo yesterday, they said they would be going to the Crane Bar, Galway, today (Sunday). The gig is not shown on their website or Facebook, but if you're within easy reach of the Crane Bar, this would be worth checking out. Alec writes: 'They played 6.00 to 8.00 non-stop. [...] The harmonies were magic, as was the whole performance.'

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 2:41 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home