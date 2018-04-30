16th International Bühl Bluegrass Festival, 11-12 May 2018
On 16 Dec. 2017 the BIB published details of the 16th International Bühl Bluegrass Festival, which will be held in the city of Bühl, south-west Germany, on the weekend after next. Thanks to Matthias Buschert of the Bühl press office for the latest press release on the Festival and for these images of some of the artists taking part.
|Peter Rowan (photo: Amanda Rowan)
|Sierra Hull
Also on the Saturday night concert will be Sierra Hull (USA), St Beaufort (D/CAN/USA) - who played two shows in Ireland in October 2016 - and the award-winning Norwegian band Ila Auto.
On the Friday night concert the featured artists are Pert' Near Sandstone (USA; below); and Murder Murder (CAN; bottom), who played several dates in Ireland in May 2016.
