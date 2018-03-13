You gave me a song: progress report
e-newsletter, reporting on progress towards production of the film and ending with this appeal:
We have a goal to raise $75,000 in 2018 to finish the film by the end of the year. Can you or someone you know help? Every little bit helps!
Donations can be made through this link. For previous info on the project, see the BIB for 2 Oct. 2017, 23 Oct. 2017, 31 Oct. 2017, and 19 Dec. 2017.
Labels: Fundraising, Media, Old-time, People
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home