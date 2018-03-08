Wookalily release 'Escort me' for International Women's Day
Wookalily announce the release of the first single ‘Escort me’ (written by Adele Ingram) from their second album Everything is normal… except the little things inside my head to mark International Women’s Day (today, Thurs. 8 Mar.). The download is available on all usual platforms (iTunes, Amazon, Spotify etc.), and they promise 'a genre-breaking music video to follow, with an altogether new type of actor'.
Wookalily will also be releasing the album in June 2018 as part of the Womens Work Festival, accompanied by appropriate celebrations. All the latest updates and news will appear on their Facebook.
