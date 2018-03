Thanks tofor the news that Woodbine , who are playing at Bob's Bar, Durrow, Co. Laois, this coming Friday 30 March (see the BIB for 25 March) will be following that up by playing Touhy's Bar, Rathdowney, Co. Laois, on Sunday night (1 April) at 10.00 p.m.Tuohy's is another of Woodbine's favourite venues - they opened 2018 by playing there on Monday 1 January.

Labels: Bands, Venues