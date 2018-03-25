Woodbine at Bob's, Durrow, Co. Laois, 30 Mar. 2018
Thanks to Tony O'Brien for the news that Woodbine will be playing at Bob's Bar (below) in Durrow, Co. Laois, on this coming Friday, 30 March, at 9.30 p.m. It's one of the band's favourite venues, and they have played there many times before.
Bob's Bar, beside the River Erkina at the north end of Durrow, is also the focal point for rallies of the traditional 'High Nelly' upright bicycles, and anyone interested in local history should visit its unique museum.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home