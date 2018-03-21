The Whileaways in Belfast tomorrow night (22 Mar. 2018)
Three weeks ago the BIB carried news of The Whileaways (Noelie McDonnell, Noriana Kennedy, and Nicola Joyce) and their busy schedule for March. Five of their dates form a concert tour in Northern Ireland under the auspices of Moving On Music.
They are now halfway through the schedule, and Moving On Music send word of the next show, which takes place tomorrow night (22 Mar.) at the Crescent Arts Centre, Belfast. Doors open at 8.00 p.m.; tickets (£13/ £10) can be booked online. The Moving On Music web page includes videos of the Whileaways performing 'Hi Lo rag' on the Late Late Show, and 'Poor Ellen Smith'.
Remaining dates in the tour are:
Fri. 23rd: Courtyard Theatre, Newtownabbey, Co. Down, 8.00 p.m.
Sat. 24th: Market Place Theatre & Arts Centre, Armagh city, 8.00 p.m.
