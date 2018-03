Prairie Jaywalkers: (l-r) Kevin Gill, Geraldine Gill, Dave Riordan

Thanks tofor awakening the BIB's conscience; we should long ago have featured the Prairie Jaywalkers of Cork city. Cork has been a hot spring of bluegrass and old-time music in this island for half a century, and the PJs (, banjo, dobro;, rhythm guitar, lead vocals;, mandolin) come from the deepest and hottest parts. A good basic bio can be found here , dating from 2016 (when they also played at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival). This year they will be headlining the Friday night concert at the 3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree (13-14 July) at Athy, Co. KIldare.The Prairie Jaywalkers play on Sundays from6.00 p.m in 'Cork's House of Music', the Corner House , 7 Coburg St., Cork city (also on Facebook ), and at other venues in the city.

