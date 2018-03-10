The Prairie Jaywalkers
|Prairie Jaywalkers: (l-r) Kevin Gill, Geraldine Gill, Dave Riordan
Thanks to Cormac Bonar for awakening the BIB's conscience; we should long ago have featured the Prairie Jaywalkers of Cork city. Cork has been a hot spring of bluegrass and old-time music in this island for half a century, and the PJs (Kevin Gill, banjo, dobro; Geraldine Gill, rhythm guitar, lead vocals; Dave Riordan, mandolin) come from the deepest and hottest parts. A good basic bio can be found here, dating from 2016 (when they also played at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival). This year they will be headlining the Friday night concert at the 3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree (13-14 July) at Athy, Co. KIldare.
The Prairie Jaywalkers play on Sundays from c.6.00 p.m in 'Cork's House of Music', the Corner House, 7 Coburg St., Cork city (also on Facebook), and at other venues in the city.
