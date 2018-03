We are thrilled to announce that[EP] is available to buy/stream/download today! You can purchase a physical copy directly from us, or find us on Spotify, iTunes and many other digital platforms! This record has been a long time in the making, and we’d like to extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed to its production!Physical CD & Merch: https://www.theoftenherd.com/shop Digital Download: https://theoftenherd.bandcamp.com/ Stream: https://open.spotify.com/album/2mBob1AK9wzlClHQGSHSFz Enjoy!Rupert, Evan, Niles and SamThe Often HerdNewgrass from Newcastle

Labels: CDs, Fundraising, Visiting bands