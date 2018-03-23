The Often Herd: EP now available
Following their successful Kickstarter campaign (see the BIB for 10 and 24/5 Oct. 2017) The Often Herd (formerly the Kentucky Cow Tippers), based in Newcastle (UK), announce:
We are thrilled to announce that The Often Herd [EP] is available to buy/stream/download today! You can purchase a physical copy directly from us, or find us on Spotify, iTunes and many other digital platforms! This record has been a long time in the making, and we’d like to extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed to its production!
Physical CD & Merch: https://www.theoftenherd.com/shop
Digital Download: https://theoftenherd.bandcamp.com/
Stream: https://open.spotify.com/album/2mBob1AK9wzlClHQGSHSFz
Rupert, Evan, Niles and Sam
The Often Herd
Newgrass from Newcastle
