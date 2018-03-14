The Lowest Pair (USA): tour update
Séamus Ennis Arts Centre (SEAC) in Naul, Co. Dublin, for a reminder that The Lowest Pair (USA) (Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee) will be performing in concert there on Saturday 31 March. This is the final show in a brief visit to Ireland before they continue to Britain for a further eleven shows. On the night before playing at SEAC they will be at the High Tide Club, Castletownbere, Co. Cork.
Please note that the date originally shown on the BIB for Thursday 29 March at the Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth, seems to have been cancelled, as it does not appear on the Lowest Pair's online tour schedule or on the Spirit Store website.
Doors open at SEAC at 8.00 p.m., and the show starts at 8.30. Tickets are €13 / €10 (in advance) and €15 / €12 (at the door; book online through the Centre's website, where there is also a performance video of the Lowest Pair. A bonus comes if you watch the video that follows it, which shows the 12-year-old Little Nora Brown on banjo and Stephanie Coleman on fiddle, playing 'Last chance'. This can also be seen on Vimeo. Stephanie Coleman has already played in Ireland, and the BIB hopes Nora Brown will soon do so as well.
