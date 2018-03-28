The Lowest Pair (USA) in Ireland, 30 and 31 Mar. 2018
Séamus Ennis Arts Centre (SEAC) in Naul, Co. Dublin, that The Lowest Pair (Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee) will be performing in concert there this coming Saturday (31 March) - the final show in a brief visit to Ireland before they continue to Britain for a further eleven shows. On the night before playing at SEAC they will be at the High Tide Club, Castletownbere, Co. Cork.
Doors open at SEAC at 8.00 p.m., and the show starts at 8.30. Tickets are €13 / €10 (in advance) and €15 / €12 (at the door; book online through the Centre's website, where there is also a performance video of the Lowest Pair.
