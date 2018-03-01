The Gathering
The BIB editor writes:
The First Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering, centring on the Roadside Tavern, Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare, is now nearly two weeks past, and I should have announced long ago what an enjoyable event it was. Fortunately, others have already done so: William Duddy gives it a five-star rating on the Gathering's Facebook, where you can also see over forty atmospheric photos taken during the weekend at the Tavern, the Burren Storehouse (venue for the Saturday evening concert and dance), and the Smokehouse and Burren Hostel (venues for workshops or jams). One of these photos is shown below.
As well as the star performers and instructors from the USA and visitors from abroad, a notable attender was Johnny Moynihan (just visible in one photo) - not just a legend of the folk scene here but a pioneer of playing American traditional music in Ireland. Congratulations and thanks to Andrew Lambert and Bob Denton; I'm looking forward to the next Gathering.
Typically, the BIB editor takes a back (but conspicuous) seat
Labels: Instruction, Jams, Old-time, Sessions, Visiting players, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home