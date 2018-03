Bluegrass Camp Ireland

Following the BIB posts of 5 and 20 Feb., thanks to the organising team of the Crossover Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Festival in England for their March newsletter. With the Festival just forty days away (4-7 May) and tickets going on sale on 1 April, the newsletter answers FAQ on buying tickets, camping facilities, arrival and leaving, dogs, alcohol, and more, and gives a programme for the three main days (see above).Both in the lineup and in the video of entrants for the showcase competition , the names and/or faces of prominent members of the Irish bluegrass community will be visible. The BIB congratulates the Ophelia Trio , and) on their place among the showcase competition winners.The festival will be held in the Clonter Opera Theatre, Congleton, Cheshire, England (fairly accessible from Ireland). On Saturday 5 May Molly Tuttle (USA; IBMA Guitarist of the Year, 2017) will give a guitar workshop, while Rachel Baiman (USA), touring with her, will give a fiddle workshop; both will subsequently be playing in Ireland.Thanks again to(co-organiser ofand resident bassist at the weekly Dublin Bluegrass jam session) for making the BIB aware of the Crossover Festival.

Labels: Bands, Festivals, Visiting players