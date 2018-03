*

The UK's Brookfield Knights agency sends two e-newsletters on US bands coming to these islands for tours later this year. The first concerns the Chicago-based Way Down Wanderers (with their own website Facebook , and YouTube channel ). The Wanderers are(vocals, guitar),(vocals, mandolin, violin, electric guitar),(vocals, upright bass),(drums, percussion), and(5-string banjo, fiddle). They describe their music as 'alternative folk' - 'Grassicana' would also suit it - and the proposed tour dates are from 10 Oct. to 11 Nov.The second concerns Martha Fields Facebook ), from Texas but touring in a trio comprising Martha (guitar, vocals) and two fine French musicians,(fiddle) and(dobro, banjo). This is a different kettle of fish altogether - tough country music as it was before rock and pop got hold of it. The proposed tour dates are 1-13 Nov.Promoters and event organisers interested in booking either band should contact the agency Thanks also to, of Novatone Music Media and presenter on 8Radio.com , for the news that the Track Dogs 'Americana' band (IRL/GB/USA) will be on tour in Ireland earlier in the autumn of this year. Based in Madrid, the Track Dogs (right) are(guitars, piano, uke, vocals) of Dublin,(cajón, banjo, vocals) of Vermilion, Ohio,(trumpet, piano, percussion, vocals) of Sheffield, and(electric & double bass, uke, vocals) of Wicklow. Plenty of their music is on YouTube; the banjo is a 5-string, and some of their songs could well be given a bluegrass treatment. Three dates are confirmed at present, and more are TBA:30 Aug.: Sugar Club, 8 Lr Leeson St., Dublin 2, €15; booking 01 678 718831 Aug.: Electric Picnic, Salty Dog Stage, 8.00 p.m.1 Sept.: First Fruits Arts Centre , Watergrasshill, Co. Cork, €20.00; book online

