More than just Henhouse Prowlers
If you saw and heard the Henhouse Prowlers (USA) on their recent brief visit as part of a European tour, you may have heard about their Bluegrass Ambassadors scheme. The Prowlers are among the most widely travelled of bluegrass bands, and they have made their travels a mission to educate and inspire through cultural exchange and educational programmes. The core values of the project, as shown on the website, are:
- Education should be available to people of all economic backgrounds.
- Music binds us all together as a species.
- Cross cultural collaborations definitively break down misconceptions and misunderstandings between people of all persuasions.
- Diplomacy isn't just for diplomats. We've seen first hand how simple conversations between the people of different cultures fosters understanding and empathy.
Labels: Education, Tours, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home