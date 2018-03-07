Moira Toner, RIP
Moira, wife of Niall Toner for over forty years, died yesterday afternoon (6 Mar.) in hospital in Dublin. The news is less sad only because Moira died (in Niall's words) 'peacefully and beautifully' after a long period of suffering. My wife Carol and I send our deepest condolences to Niall and their family; we're sure many people in many countries will be doing the same. In Carol's words:
Over the years Moira supported and travelled with Niall to many of his gigs far and wide. She was always so proud of Niall, and devoted to her family. She was always so generous and hospitable to their wide circle of friends near and far.
Thanks to Dick Gladney for his comment below and the photo above. Funeral arrangements will appear here as soon as we learn of them. Rest in peace, Moira.
***
Update: A celebration of Moira's life will take place on Monday 12 March at 2.00 p.m. in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Dublin, followed by cremation. Arrangements are in the hands of Brian McElroy Funeral Directors (I.A.F.D.), Crumlin. The death notice states: 'No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Breast Cancer Ireland.'
A lovely quiet, warm lady who has been in the background of Niall's music for a life time. A friend of ours for the past 30 years or more who we'll miss every second of every day. Words are inadequate, suffice to say, we loved you, Moira. Tricia and I will always miss you.
