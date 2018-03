***

, wife of Niall Toner for over forty years, died yesterday afternoon (6 Mar.) in hospital in Dublin. The news is less sad only because Moira died (in Niall's words) 'peacefully and beautifully' after a long period of suffering. My wife Carol and I send our deepest condolences to Niall and their family; we're sure many people in many countries will be doing the same. In Carol's words:Thanks tofor his comment below and the photo above. Funeral arrangements will appear here as soon as we learn of them. Rest in peace, Moira.: A celebration of Moira's life will take place on Monday 12 March at 2.00 p.m. in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Dublin, followed by cremation. Arrangements are in the hands of Brian McElroy Funeral Directors (I.A.F.D.) , Crumlin. The death notice states: 'No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Breast Cancer Ireland.'

