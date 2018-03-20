20 March 2018

Michael J. Miles: spring 2018 newsletter

In his latest e-newsletter, Michael J. Miles (USA) - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - reports that he is now represented by Dow Artists Inc. and has a busy programme of concerts and teaching camps for the next few months, including the stellar 'Served hot, on a banjo' show (featuring Greg Cahill, Alan Munde, Ken Perlman, and Michael; see image below). Every newsletter from Michael includes free tablatures for banjo and guitar. Links and more details are here.

Labels: , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 4:13 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home