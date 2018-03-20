Michael J. Miles: spring 2018 newsletter
e-newsletter, Michael J. Miles (USA) - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - reports that he is now represented by Dow Artists Inc. and has a busy programme of concerts and teaching camps for the next few months, including the stellar 'Served hot, on a banjo' show (featuring Greg Cahill, Alan Munde, Ken Perlman, and Michael; see image below). Every newsletter from Michael includes free tablatures for banjo and guitar. Links and more details are here.
Labels: Banjo, concerts, Instruction, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home