Mara Levine (USA) in Ireland, 7-10 Apr. 2018
On 20 Dec. the BIB mentioned Maria Levine, whose folk-chart-topping record 'You reap what you sow' features Greg Blake and other high-ranking bluegrass musicians. The record has since been on Bluegrass Today’s 'Grassicana' chart for nine consecutive weeks this year, peaking twice at #9.
Thanks to Laughing Penguin Publicity in Nashville for the news that Maria Levine will be playing four dates in Ireland early next month, as the start of a European tour that continues with two dates in Germany and two in the Netherlands. Her shows in Ireland are:
Sat. 7th Apr.: Muintir na Tire Hall, Buttevant, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.
Sun. 8th: Old Schoolhouse, Clashmore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.
Mon. 9th: Village Arts Centre, The Square, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m.
Tues. 10th: O Gliasain's Concert Room, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m.
On all the Irish shows and the two German shows, she will share the bill with regular collaborators, the folk trio Gathering Time (USA), who will support her on her sets to reproduce the intricate harmony arrangements on her recordings. The trio consists of Stuart Markus, Hillary Foxsong, and Gerry McKeveney.
