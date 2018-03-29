Mara Levine and Gathering Time (USA) in Ireland, 7-10 Apr. 2018: UPDATE
Fifteen days ago the BIB reported that Mara Levine (whose folk-chart-topping record 'You reap what you sow' features Greg Blake and other high-ranking bluegrass musicians) will be playing four dates in Ireland early next month, as the start of a European tour that continues with dates in Germany and the Netherlands.
On all the Irish shows and the two German shows, she will share the bill with regular collaborators, the folk trio Gathering Time (USA), who will support her on her sets to reproduce the intricate harmony arrangements on her recordings. The trio consists of Stuart Markus, Hillary Foxsong, and Gerry McKeveney.
As Mara Levine and Gathering Time are friends of Greg Blake, their tour in Ireland is being organised by John Nyhan. Thanks to John for this updated and augmented schedule; please note that the first two dates are in reverse order to what was previously announced.
Sat. 7th Apr: Old Schoolhouse, Clashmore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 086 045 4458
Sun. 8th.: Muintir na Tire Hall, Buttevant, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 691 3980
Mon. 9th: Village Arts Centre, The Square, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
Tues. 10th: O Gliasain's Pub Concert Room, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 086 846 4509
For further details on any of the above, tel. 087 792 1771 or e-mail John.
