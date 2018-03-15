Looking back on a tour in Ireland
The tour of Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (USA) ended with their last show last Saturday at Leap Castle, and Chris has now given an outline of their experiences in his latest Bluegrass Today column. Despite the effect of the snow on the schedule, Chris's is a thoroughly positive account, with four photos*, some reflections on the addictive composition of Irish tea and beer, and more.
*Can any reader identify the village street shown in one photo?
