reports that(above), fiddler in Dublin's Sackville String Band in the late 1970s and since resident in the USA, has recently suffered a stroke and will need prolonged convalescence and continued treatment. A GoFundMe scheme has been set up by his US friends, which has raised in fifteen days $9,146 of the target sum of $10,000. The BIB sends John all good wishes for his recovery. Donations can be made through the GoFundMe website Thanks also to Bill for the sad news that singer/ songwriterdied on 17 March at the age of 74. He had made important contributions to the music scene here since the '70s, when his bandsandmade a fresh and vital fusion of American and Irish traditions, further enlivened with his own songs. An appreciation from theis here

