John Caulfield: recovering from a stroke
GoFundMe scheme has been set up by his US friends, which has raised in fifteen days $9,146 of the target sum of $10,000. The BIB sends John all good wishes for his recovery. Donations can be made through the GoFundMe website.
*Thanks also to Bill for the sad news that singer/ songwriter Thom Moore died on 17 March at the age of 74. He had made important contributions to the music scene here since the '70s, when his bands Pumpkinhead and Midnight Well made a fresh and vital fusion of American and Irish traditions, further enlivened with his own songs. An appreciation from the Irish Times is here.
