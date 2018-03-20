Hazel Smith, 1934-2018
Five weeks ago the BIB reported the death of musician and songwriter Jake Landers of Alabama, and mentioned one of his songs, 'Walk softly on my heart'.
Richard Thompson now reports on Bluegrass Today the death on Sunday 18 March of Hazel Smith (83), country music journalist, radio reporter, TV host, publicist, writer of cookery books, and friend of Bill Monroe - the title of 'Walk softly on my heart' arose from an incident in their relationship. Her memoir 'The Bill I loved', first published in Country Music magazine, is reprinted in Tom Ewing's The Bill Monroe reader (2000), pp 256-8. More details are on Bluegrass Today.
