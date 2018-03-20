Greenshine at Ballymore Acoustic Gigs, Mon. 26 Mar. 2018
Ballymore Acoustic Gigs announce that Greenshine (Noel Shine, Mary Greene, Ellie Shine) will be returning to Mick Murphy's, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, for their second performance there on Monday 26 March. Doors will open at 8.30 p.m., and admission is €12 at the door. Patrons are advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.
In addition to their own three albums to date, Greenshine's music is covered by many other artists. A sample can be watched in 'The girl in the lavender dress'.
