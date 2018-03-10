Ferguson, Henry, & Henry tour, July 2018: one date required
Colin (left) and Gary on an earlier tour
Thanks to singer/songwriter Gary Ferguson (USA) for an update on his tour in Ireland this coming July with Belfast dobro maestro Colin Henry. This will be Gary's twelfth tour of Ireland; Colin has been his musical partner on five previous tours, and Colin's son James (photo below) will join them this year on 5-string banjo. More information, including photos and ample bio details, are here. Confirmed dates for the tour are:
Thurs. 5th July: Sunflower Folk Club, Belfast; £5.00; doors 8.30 p.m., show 9.00
Fri. 6th: Moy River Folk Club house concert, Cloonacool, Co. Sligo; bookings 071 9121902; €20 (includes complimentary beer/wine and supper!)
Sat. 7th: (confirmation pending)
Sun. 8th: Tech Amergin Arts Centre, Waterville, Co. Kerry; 8.00 p.m.; €15 / €12; prebooking essential, 066 9478956/ admin@techamergin.com
Mon. 9th: The Record Break, Lower Market St. Carpark, Ennis, Co. Clare, 8.00 p.m.; +353 65 670 6817; €15
Tues. 10th: TBD
Wed. 11th: Roots Room, Sligo town, +353 87 274 5389
Thurs. 12th: Sessions in the House, Castledawson, Co. Londonderry; recording session
Fri. 13th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; 8.30 p.m., +44 7747 120659
Sat. 14th: 3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree, GAA Centre, Athy, Co. Kildare
The 7 July date is awaiting confirmation, so Gary and Colin are now looking for one further gig for 10 July to fill out the schedule - ideally between Ennis and Sligo. For bookings and more information, contact Gary by e-mail.
|James Henry
