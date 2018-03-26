East of Monroe (USA): tour begins Friday next week
(Clockwise from top left) Terry Wittenberg, Jackie Frost, Billy Budd,
Wally Hughes, Gary Alan Ferguson, Lisa Kay Howard
Wally Hughes, Gary Alan Ferguson, Lisa Kay Howard
Thanks to Roger Ryan for further images and information on the highly regarded Virginia-based band East of Monroe (Facebook), who will be touring selected venues in Ireland from Friday next week (6 Apr.). Confirmed dates for the tour are:
Fri. 6th Apr.: Private engagement
Sat. 7th: Moy River B&B Folk Club, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo, 8.00 p.m.
Sun. 8th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.
Mon. 9th-Wed. 11th: Off (sightseeing)
Thurs. 12th: Matt Molloy's Acoustic Yard, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 13th: St John’s Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.
Sat. 14th: Rockies GAA Club, Church Rd, Blackrock, Cork city, 9.00 p.m.
Roger's invitation for the last show of the tour reads:
WHAT? Bluegrass Music.
WHERE? Rockies GAA Club, Blackrock.
WHEN? Sat. April 14th 2018.
TIME? 9.00pm ‘til Late. Ceoil agus Craic.
Band (6 piece) East of Monroe Bluegrass Band (USA)
East of Monroe @ Rockies Club, Church Road, Blackrock, Cork. on Sat. April 14th 2018.
East of Monroe's music explores bluegrass, country, folk, pop and swing within tasteful arrangements of contemporary and traditional songs as well as original compositions. Deep experience and tight vocal harmony – together with fresh original songwriting – combine to offer a unique sound on the American acoustic music scene. The group's music features the songwriting of Gary Alan Ferguson and Emily Timberlake.
East of Monroe consists of Billy Budd (upright bass), Jackie Frost (guitar, vocals), Gary Alan Ferguson (lead guitar, mandolin, vocals), Lisa Kay Howard (mandolin, vocals), Wally Hughes (fiddle, dobro, vocals), and Terry Wittenberg (banjo, vocals).
L-r: Terry, Gary, Billy, Lisa Kay, Jackie, Wally
Lisa Kay and Wally are also members of Valerie Smith's band Liberty Pike, whose single 'Something about a train' and CD Small town heroes are included in the top five nominees at the Independent Music Association's Awards to be held at the Lincoln Center, New York City. Valerie writes: 'We will be attending and are very excited to be there!'
Labels: Awards, Tours, Visiting bands, Weather. Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home