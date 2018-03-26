(Clockwise from top left) Terry Wittenberg, Jackie Frost, Billy Budd,

Wally Hughes, Gary Alan Ferguson, Lisa Kay Howard

WHAT? Bluegrass Music.

WHERE? Rockies GAA Club, Blackrock.

WHEN? Sat. April 14th 2018.

TIME? 9.00pm ‘til Late. Ceoil agus Craic.

Band (6 piece) East of Monroe Bluegrass Band (USA)





East of Monroe @ Rockies Club, Church Road, Blackrock, Cork. on Sat. April 14th 2018.





East of Monroe's music explores bluegrass, country, folk, pop and swing within tasteful arrangements of contemporary and traditional songs as well as original compositions. Deep experience and tight vocal harmony – together with fresh original songwriting – combine to offer a unique sound on the American acoustic music scene. The group's music features the songwriting of Gary Alan Ferguson and Emily Timberlake.

L-r: Terry, Gary, Billy, Lisa Kay, Jackie, Wally

Thanks tofor further images and information on the highly regarded Virginia-based band East of Monroe Facebook ), who will be touring selected venues in Ireland from Friday next week (6 Apr.). Confirmed dates for the tour are:Fri. 6th Apr.: Private engagementSat. 7th: Moy River B&B Folk Club, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo, 8.00 p.m.Sun. 8th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.Mon. 9th-Wed. 11th: Off (sightseeing)Thurs. 12th: Matt Molloy's Acoustic Yard, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m.Fri. 13th: St John’s Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.Sat. 14th: Rockies GAA Club, Church Rd, Blackrock, Cork city, 9.00 p.m.Roger's invitation for the last show of the tour reads: East of Monroe consists of(upright bass),(guitar, vocals),(lead guitar, mandolin, vocals),(mandolin, vocals),(fiddle, dobro, vocals), and(banjo, vocals).Lisa Kay and Wally are also members of Valerie Smith 's band, whose single 'Something about a train' and CDare included in the top five nominees at the Independent Music Association's Awards to be held at the Lincoln Center, New York City. Valerie writes: 'We will be attending and are very excited to be there!'

