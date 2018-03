L-r: Rick Faris, Greg Cahill, Dan Eubanks, Nick Dumas

As announced on the BIB on 15 Mar. , the latest album by the Special Consensus , has been released today by Compass Records . To mark the release, Compass have issued a YouTube video of the band singing the fourth track on the album: the Greg Brown song 'Early'. The video gives the complete lyrics, against a background of evocative photos sent in by friends and fans of the Special C.I first heard this song about twenty years ago and it became at once a favourite with me, though my home town doesn't obviously resemble the one in the song. John Brophy , who served through the first world war as a British infantryman, would understand: he wrote that to the troops (who might have very little idea where Texas or Tennessee were but liked songs about them) 'any name sung with feeling was synonymous with home'; and feeling is what 'Early' gets here.

