The BIB editor writes:
As announced on the BIB on 15 Mar., Rivers and roads, the latest album by the Special Consensus, has been released today by
Compass Records. To mark the release, Compass have issued a YouTube video of the band singing the fourth track on the album: the Greg Brown song 'Early'. The video gives the complete lyrics, against a background of evocative photos sent in by friends and fans of the Special C.
I first heard this song about twenty years ago and it became at once a favourite with me, though my home town doesn't obviously resemble the one in the song. John Brophy, who served through the first world war as a British infantryman, would understand: he wrote that to the troops (who might have very little idea where Texas or Tennessee were but liked songs about them) 'any name sung with feeling was synonymous with home'; and feeling is what 'Early' gets here.
L-r: Rick Faris, Greg Cahill, Dan Eubanks, Nick Dumas
