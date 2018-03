Two weeks ago a distinguished visiting US band lost nearly half their tour to the Beast from the East; and yesterday (Sun. 18 Mar.)announced on their Facebook that their gig for that night at Finn's Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary - new territory for bluegrass - had been scrubbed because of snow. The good news is that it will be rescheduled for a date when the weather is kinder.

Labels: Bands, Gigs, Weather. Venues